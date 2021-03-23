Pfizer to develop new vaccines on its own using mRNA technology: Report

-
-
Pfizer Inc plans to tap the mRNA technology to make new vaccines for other viruses following the success of its COVID-19 shot, which was developed jointly with German partner BioNTech SE, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The drugmaker said it was ready to pursue mRNA on its own following its experience in the past year working on the COVID-19 vaccine, the WSJ reported, citing an interview with Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla.
It did not, however, disclose any details about the viruses it was targeting.
Pfizer and BioNTech did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, authorized for emergency use in the United States, use mRNA technology.
The success of the technology is prompting drug developers to consider its use in other areas of medicine beyond vaccines, attracting billions of dollars in investment.
