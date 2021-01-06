Philips NV said to shortlist Asian cos in bid for $4 billion appliance unit

-
ALSO READ
Philips AC3059/65 Air Purifier: Cleans the air of particulate matter, odour
Lalit Modi's son writes to MCA, seeks SFIO, Sebi probe into Godfrey Philips
Tamil Nadu tops table for fresh investments in Q1, beats Maharashtra
Rock-bottom rates fuel corporate bond bonanza but asymmetry remains
Delhi HC postpones hearing on pleas against anti-profiteering to Feb 15
-
Royal Philips NV has shortlisted a clutch of Asian suitors in the bidding for its home appliance unit, which could fetch at least 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.
Philips invited Chinese buyout firm CDH Investments and domestic appliance maker TCL Technology Group Corp. to lodge second-round offers, according to the people. Asian investment firm Hillhouse Capital has also progressed as well as at least one other party, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.
The business had initially attracted interest from several large U.S. and European private equity firms including PAI Partners, Apollo Global Management Inc., Advent International and CVC Capital Partners, Bloomberg News previously reported. However, several of the funds balked at the asking price of at least 3 billion euros, the people said this week.
TCL Technology has teamed up with China’s Citic Capital, the people said. Some other bidders could also pursue joint offers, according to one of the people. Philips has separately been considering an initial public offering of the business, the people said.
Hillhouse, started by Yale University endowment alumnus Zhang Lei, is already an investor in Chinese air conditioner maker Gree Electric Appliances Inc. Deliberations are ongoing, and the suitors could decide against making binding offers, the people said.
Representatives for CDH Investments, Citic Capital, Hillhouse and Philips declined to comment, while a spokesperson for TCL Technology didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Philips said last year that it plans to sell the home appliance unit, which produces everything from coffee makers to air purifiers. The potential disposal forms part of Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten’s efforts to revamp Philips into a focused manufacturer of health-care equipment.
The Philips CEO said in October the process of separating the business is “on track” and expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are working on the disposal, Bloomberg News has reported.
Shares in TCL Technology fell as much as 1.9% in Shenzhen on Wednesday, while Philips dropped 2% in Amsterdam on Tuesday
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU