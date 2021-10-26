PM Imran Khan approves appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new ISI chief

-
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the new chief of Pakistan's spy agency ISI, putting an end to the ongoing tiff between the government and the powerful Army over the key post.
The army on October 6 announced Lt Gen Anjum replacing Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI but the Prime Minister's Office withheld the official notification, saying that the civilian government was not properly consulted.
However, the issue was resolved after a meeting of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Khan on Tuesday, according to a statement by the PMO.
"The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff about the timing of change of command in ISI and selection of the new DG (Director General) ISI, it said.
It further stated that during this process of appointment a list of officers was received from the ministry of Defence and the Prime Minister interviewed all the nominees.
"A final round of consultation was held between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff today. After this detailed consultative process, the name of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum was approved as new DG ISI, it said.
The designated ISI chief shall assume charge on 20th November, according to the statement.
