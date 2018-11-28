PM Theresa May backs down over Brexit votes in Parliament: Official

UK Prime Minister has backed down in a key battle with Parliament, ditching moves to stop lawmakers trying to re-write her plans, according to an official.

The government had intended to try to prevent the House of Commons from changing the terms of May’s agreement with the (EU) before politicians finally vote on it.

But according to one official, speaking on condition of anonymity, May’s team have now dropped this tactic in the face of protests from politicians.

That means lawmakers will be free to vote on a series of potential changes to May’s motion, which could include calls for another referendum, or for a different deal with the EU. It’s a decision with potentially huge implications for the future direction of

The fact that May is backtracking already ahead December 11 vote suggests she knows she’s losing the battle with rebels in her own who want to tear up the agreement she’s reached with the EU.

Government’s aim

The plans were disclosed by a UK official who asked not to be identified, because the plans are private.





Euro hits 2-week lows on no-deal fears



Sterling traded near a two-week low on Wednesday as investors prepared for warnings from the government and the central bank on how much damage a no-deal would do to the struggling BritishBarely four months before Britain is due to leave the EU, Prime Minister has failed to get much support from parliament for the agreement sealed with EU leaders on Sunday.

Govt, BoE to spell out risks for economy

The British government and the Bank of England are set to step up their warnings on Wednesday of a big hit to the from a no-deal Brexit, potentially helping PM tackle deep Opposition to her plan.



BoE Governor Mark Carney and finance minister Philip Hammond have both previously stressed the importance of a transition period, as included in May's plan, to ease Britain out of its four-decade membership of the EU.