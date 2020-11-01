JUST IN
Business Standard

Police arrest suspect after stabbing rampage in Quebec City kill two

They say a man in his mid-20s has been arrested in connection with the Halloween night attacks and taken to a hospital

Press Trust of India  |  Quebec City 

Representative image

Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage on Halloween near the provincial legislature in Quebec City.

Quebec police said in a tweet their initial information indicates the motive is personal.

Police had earlier warned residents to remain indoors as they hunted for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who had left “multiple victims.” Police said they were first notified of the stabbings near the National Assembly shortly before 10:30 pm Saturday.


French manhunt underway after shooting of priest

French police interrogated one suspect and searched for others on Sunday after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot and critically wounded while closing the door to his church in the French city of Lyon. Investigators are trying to determine whether a man arrested Saturday night was the gunman behind the attack. AP | PTI

First Published: Sun, November 01 2020. 22:07 IST

