Police arrest suspect after stabbing rampage in Quebec City kill two

Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage on Halloween near the provincial legislature in Quebec City.
They say a man in his mid-20s has been arrested in connection with the Halloween night attacks and taken to a hospital. Quebec police said in a tweet their initial information indicates the motive is personal.
Police had earlier warned residents to remain indoors as they hunted for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who had left “multiple victims.” Police said they were first notified of the stabbings near the National Assembly shortly before 10:30 pm Saturday.
