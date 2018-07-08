Politics beyond deep state: Who and what matter in Pakistan elections

What’s at stake The country on July 25 will hold elections to the National Assembly, comprising 342 members. Among them, 272 members are directly elected; 60 seats are reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities.

A party or a coalition that reaches 172 can form the government. Women are elected from reserved seats as candidates of political parties but via a proportional representation system — that is, the number of reserved seats are allotted to a party in proportion to the general seats won by the party. Alongside the general election, members will also be ...