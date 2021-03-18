JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Fed sees growth surge, above-target inflation in 2021; no change on rates
Business Standard

Powell says Fed will announce update on SLR exemption in coming days

An exemption on the "supplemental leverage ratio" was put in place at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to encourage big banks to lend and support bond and short-term funding markets

Topics
Jerome Powell | US Federal Reserve | US economy

Reuters 

Jerome Powell
The exemption, which reduced the amount of capital banks must hold against Treasurys and some deposits, is currently set to expire on March 31

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the US central bank will share an update on a bank liquidity rule in the "coming days."

An exemption on the "supplemental leverage ratio" was put in place at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to encourage big banks to lend and support bond and short-term funding markets.

ALSO READ: Fed sees growth surge, above-target inflation in 2021; no change on rates

The exemption, which reduced the amount of capital banks must hold against Treasurys and some deposits, is currently set to expire on March 31.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, March 18 2021. 00:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.