One year on: Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine in show of support
Business Standard

Powerful earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Turkey's Hatay province again

Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkey's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago

Topics
Turkey | Earthquake

AP  |  Ankara 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.

Turkiye's disaster management agency, AFAD, said the magnitude 6.4-earthquake was centered around the town of Defne, in Hatay province.

NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Turkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

The magnitude 7.8 which struck Feb. 6 has killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkiye and Syria.

Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Turkey

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 23:38 IST

