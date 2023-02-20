Powerful earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Turkey's Hatay province again

Another powerful has struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.

Turkiye's disaster management agency, AFAD, said the magnitude 6.4- was centered around the town of Defne, in Hatay province.

NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Turkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

The magnitude 7.8 which struck Feb. 6 has killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkiye and Syria.

Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.

