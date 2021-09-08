Powerful earthquake shakes southwest Mexico, one death reported

-
ALSO READ
6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued
Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: Ministry of Earth Sciences
Most parts of India likely to get normal rainfall as IMD ups 2021 forecast
Southwest monsoon arrives in Karnataka, parts of state receives showers
Spain to send 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Haiti
-
A powerful earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one man who was crushed by a falling post, and causing rock falls and damaging buildings, authorities said.
The 7.0 magnitude quake, which hit 11 miles (17.7 km) northeast of Acapulco in Guerrero state, shook the hillsides around the city, downing trees and pitching large boulders onto roads.
State governor Hector Astudillo told local television that a man was killed by a falling post in Coyuca de Benitez, a small town just west of Acapulco. He and other authorities had earlier said there were no reports of major damage from the quake, which caused power outages in several states.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the temblor had not caused major damages in Guerrero, the neighboring region of Oaxaca, Mexico City and elsewhere.
Acapulco is roughly 230 miles from Mexico City.
In the central Roma Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, lights went off and scared residents rushed out, some wearing little more than pajamas, a Reuters witness said. Residents huddled together in the rain, holding young children or pets.
"It was terrible. It really reminds me of the 1985 quake every time something like this happens," said Yesmin Rizk, a 70-year-old Roma Sur resident.
A massive earthquake that struck the Mexican capital in 1985 killed thousands of people.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, initially measured at a magnitude of 7.4 and later downgraded to 7.0, was relatively shallow, only 12 miles below the surface, which would have amplified the shaking effect.
Mexican state power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad said in a statement 1.6 million users had been affected by the quake in Mexico City, the adjacent State of Mexico, and the states of Guerrero, Morelos and Oaxaca.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU