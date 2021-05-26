Pre-war cars sell for roaring numbers at 2021's first major auction

After a year of online sales and virtual showings, car auctions are back for real — in a big way.

During the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance May 20–23, collectors paid a premium for the world’s rare automotive classics in the largest live weekend event since the pandemic began.

Together the two houses that sold during the annual car show off the coast of Florida amassed sales of $61.3 million, up from $57.2 million in March of 2020.

The top seller was a 1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Torpedo Convertible Coupe that RM Sotheby’s sold for $5,725,000, more than $1 million over its $4 million high estimate. It was the third-highest price ever paid for a Duesenberg and the first of five pre-war cars to fill the list of top 10 sellers.

Other successful sales included a 1965 Porsche 356 Cabriolet that sold for $250,000 (beating a $175,000 high estimate) and a 1934 Bugatti Type 57 for $1.2 million (high estimate $1 million).