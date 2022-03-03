Premier League: Captains to show support by wearing Ukraine armbands

-
ALSO READ
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Belarus likely to join Russia in Ukraine invasion, says US official
Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy in Kyiv advises country's students to leave
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian troops sweep in
US deploys additional troops to defend NATO allies in eastern Europe: Biden
-
The Premier League and its clubs have wholeheartedly rejected Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine and hence, everyone involved will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend.
"We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted. A show of solidarity for Ukraine will be visible at all Premier League matches from March 5-7. This follows the numerous ways in which clubs have already demonstrated their support," stated an official statement.
"The 20 club captains will wear special armbands in Ukrainian colours and fans are encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each game," it added.
Big screens at stadiums will display "Football Stands Together" against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag. These words will also be shown on LED perimeter boards during matches.This message of solidarity will also be visible to fans around the world across Premier League digital channels. Logos and profiles on those platforms will change to represent the colours of the Ukrainian flag which will also be displayed across match broadcasts both in the UK and overseas.
Following Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, the sports fraternity has become proactive and many events in Russia have been cancelled, including the Russian Grand Prix. The Champions League final has also been moved out of Russia and it will now take place in Paris.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU