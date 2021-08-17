President Joe Biden says he stands by US withdrawal from Afghanistan

A defiant US President rejected blame for chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to US military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country after the Taliban’s easy victory over an Afghan military that America and NATO allies had spent two decades trying to build.

At the White House, Biden on Monday called the anguish of trapped Afghan civilians “gut-wrenching” and conceded the had achieved a much faster takeover of the country than his administration had expected.

The US rushed in troops to protect its own evacuating diplomats and others at the Kabul airport. But the president expressed no second thoughts about his decision to stick by the US commitment, formulated during the Trump administration, to end America’s longest war, no matter what. “I stand squarely behind my decision” to finally withdraw US combat forces, Biden said, while acknowledging the Afghan collapse played out far more quickly than the most pessimistic public forecasts of his administration.



“This did unfold more quickly than we anticipated,” he said. Despite declaring “the buck stops with me,” Biden placed almost all blame on Afghans for the shockingly rapid conquest.

US left an awful mess, says China

China on Tuesday accused Washington of "leaving an awful mess" in after the seized control of the country prompting a chaotic evacuation of US personnel and allies, news agency AFP reported. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Tuesday said Washington had left "an awful mess of unrest, division and broken families" in "America's strength and role is destruction, not construction," Hua said at a regular press briefing.