JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Attack on gurdwara amid Covid-19 reflects diabolical mindset, says India
Business Standard

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, isolates himself in Scotland

A spokesperson said that the former heir to the throne remains in good health and is displaying mild symptoms

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Prince Charles
File photo of Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Photo: PTI

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old former heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the coronavirus. He and his wife Camilla are isolating themselves in Scotland.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: First phase of Census 2021, NPR deferred, says govt

A spokesperson for the couple said Camilla took a test that she did not have the virus. Charles had mild symptoms of the disease but reamins in good health and he has been working from home throughout the last few days, said the spokesperson.

The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

This comes as Britain entered its second day of a national lockdown. Coronavirus outbreak in UK saw a rapid increase in death toll by 87 to 422. The rise represents an almost 26% increase in 24 hours, taking the UK’s total death toll from 335 to 422.

ALSO READ: Govt likely to unveil Rs 1.5 trn stimulus for coronavirus downturn: Report

The British parliament is expected to close on Wednesday because of the coronavirus outbreak, with MPs sent home a week early for their Easter break.
First Published: Wed, March 25 2020. 16:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU