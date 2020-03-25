Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, isolates himself in Scotland

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old former heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the He and his wife Camilla are isolating themselves in Scotland.





A spokesperson for the couple said Camilla took a test that she did not have the virus. Charles had mild symptoms of the disease but reamins in good health and he has been working from home throughout the last few days, said the spokesperson.





The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

This comes as Britain entered its second day of a national lockdown. outbreak in UK saw a rapid increase in death toll by 87 to 422. The rise represents an almost 26% increase in 24 hours, taking the UK’s total death toll from 335 to 422.





The British parliament is expected to close on Wednesday because of the outbreak, with MPs sent home a week early for their Easter break.



