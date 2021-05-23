Prince William recalls 'painful memory' of learning about Diana's death

-
-
Prince William recently recalled the "painful memory" of learning about Princess Diana's death and also reflected on the "dark days of grief" that followed the demise of his mother.
The Duke of Cambridge, on Saturday spoke at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland as part of his royal tour of the country. During his remarks, the 38-year-old royal said he was at Balmoral Castle when he learned of the tragedy, According to Fox News.
Diana had died in a Paris car crash at the age of 36 in 1997 as she was being pursued by paparazzi. William began by saying, "Along with listening to this week, there is something I do want to tell you."
"Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I've been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy. As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother Queen Elizabeth II relishes every minute she spends here. And my father Prince Charles is never happier than when walking among the hills," he said.
William went on to say that Scotland is the source of several of his happiest memories but also his saddest.
"I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep," William shared.
He also met his wife of 10 years, Kate Middleton in the country when both of them were attending St. Andrews.
William stated, "And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland - 20 years ago this year - that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."
"George, Charlotte, and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here, too. We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders," William said of the couple's three children.
As per Fox News, on Thursday, William and Prince Harry had released separate statements after it was revealed that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used deceitful behavior to secure his controversial interview with Princess Diana in 1995.
