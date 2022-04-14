Profits of four big banks decline as deal-making, mortgages slacken

Four big banks reported noticeable declines in their first-quarter profits on Thursday, as the volatile markets and war in Ukraine caused deal-making to dry up while a slowdown in the housing market meant fewer people sought mortgages.

The results from Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and were similar to the results out of JPMorgan Chase, which on Wednesday reported a double-digit decline in profits.

At Goldman Sachs, profits fell 43 per cent to $3.63 billion.Citigroup posted a 47 per cent decline in profits to $4 billion, Wells Fargo’s profits fell 21 per cent and Morgan Stanley’s earnings dropped 11 per cent. In some ways, comparing this quarter to a year ago doesn’t tell an accurate story of how well Wall Street is doing.

The first quarter of 2021 was helped by the start of widespread vaccination campaigns for Covid-19, as well as recovery in the economy from the pandemic. Banks also released large portions of their loan-loss reserves — money they sock away to cover potentially bad loans in a rough economy — last year. Those were a one-time boost to profits.