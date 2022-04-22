Putin claims victory in Mariupol, US to send more guns and money

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine says Russian troops seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
Putin claims victory in Mariupol, leaving Ukrainian defenders holed up
Amid Russia-Ukraine war, French FM says Mariupol is the new Aleppo
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russian forces bear down on Mariupol, strike other Ukraine cities
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the biggest battle of the war in Ukraine on Thursday, declaring the port of Mariupol “liberated” after nearly two months of siege although hundreds of defenders were still holed up inside a steel works.
Ukraine on Wednesday proposed to hold a “special round’ of negotiations with Russia in the besieged city of Mariupol. “Yes. Without any conditions. We’re ready to hold a ‘special round of negotiations’ right in Mariupol,” top Ukraine negotiator and presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter. But the nation derided Putin’s attempt to avoid a final clash with its forces in the city as an acknowledgment that he lacked the troops to defeat them.
In Washington, US President Joe Biden authorised a further $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, including heavy artillery.
Facing the prospect of a longer and deadlier standoff, Putin ordered Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to call off the storming of the Azovstal steel works, saying it would save the lives of Russian troops. “Block off this industrial area so that not even a fly can escape,” he said, calling on remaining Ukrainian troops at the plant to surrender.
Around 100,000 civilians are now in Mariupol, including between 300 and 1,000 hiding in bunkers in Azovstal, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said. The city links territory held by separatists Russia backs in Donbas with Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU