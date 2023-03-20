Putin tells Xi Jinping: Will discuss China's peace proposals for Ukraine

said Russia is ready to discuss China’s initiative for ending the conflict in Ukraine, welcoming Chinese President for a three-day visit that underlines Beijing’s support for Moscow.

“We’ve carefully studied your proposals to resolve the acute crisis in Ukraine,” Putin told Xi in televised comments at the start of their one-on-one talks in the Kremlin Monday. “We’ll discuss all these issues, including your initiative, which we of course view with respect.”

The trip to Moscow marks Xi’s most ambitious attempt yet to play the role of peacemaker as he seeks to broker an end to Russia’s war in . Kyiv has been cool to Beijing’s plan, while the US and its allies have rejected it outright. After his talks in Moscow, Xi is expected to speak by video link with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, his first conversation since the start of the war with the Ukrainian leader.

In his comments to Putin, Xi didn’t mention the invasion and said there’s room for Russia and to boost cooperation. “ highly values the relationship with Russia,” Xi said. “I am delighted to be in Russia as my first state visit after being reelected as the Chinese president.”

“I know that next year there will be another presidential election in your country,” Xi told Putin.

“Thanks to your strong leadership, Russia has made significant progress in achieving prosperity ... in recent years. I am sure that the Russian people will strongly support you in your good endeavours.”

Calling him “dear friend,” Putin thanked Xi for making time for Monday’s talks and dinner ahead of a second day of negotiations with other officials Tuesday. A state dinner is also scheduled.

For Putin, Xi is by far the most significant leader to visit since the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion, which triggered Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II and waves of sanctions by the US and its allies.

“In recent years, has made a tremendous leap forward in its development,” Putin told Xi.

“It arouses genuine interest all over the world, and even we envy you a little.”