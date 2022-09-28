Putin to proclaim formal annexation of Ukrainian territory in days

was poised Wednesday to formally annex parts of where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced by Kyiv and the West as illegal and rigged — on living under Moscow's rule.



Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to collect ballots in five days of voting.



The results were widely ridiculed as implausible and characterised as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership following embarrassing military losses in .



Moscow-installed administrations in the four regions of southern and eastern claimed Tuesday night that residents had voted to join .



“Forcing people in these territories to fill out some papers at the barrel of a gun is yet another Russian crime in the course of its aggression against Ukraine,” Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said, adding that the balloting was “a propaganda show” and “null and worthless.” The ballot was “falsified” and the outcome “implausibly claimed” that residents had agreed to rule from Moscow, the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War said.



Pro- officials in Ukraine's Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions they would ask Russian President to incorporate their provinces into Russia. It wasn't immediately clear how the administrative process would unfold.



According to Russia-installed election officials, 93 per cent of the ballots cast in the Zaporizhzhia region supported annexation, as did 87 per cent in the Kherson region, 98 per cent in the Luhansk region and 99 per cent in Donetsk.



Western countries, however, dismissed the balloting as a meaningless pretense staged by Moscow in an attempt to legitimise its invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24.



The US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington would propose a Security Council resolution to condemn the “sham” vote. The resolution would also urge member states not to recognize any altered status of Ukraine and demand that Russia withdraws its troops from its neighbor, she tweeted.



foreign policy chief Josep Borrell calling the vote “illegal” and describing the results as “falsified.” “This is another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty (and) territorial integrity, (amid) systematic abuses of human rights,” he tweeted.



Ukraine's Foreign Ministry statement asked the EU, Nato and the Group of Seven major industrial nations to “immediately and significantly” step up pressure on Russia with new sanctions and by significantly increasing their military aid to Kyiv.



The remained unmoved amid the hail of criticism. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that at the very least, Russia intended to drive Ukrainian forces out of the Donetsk region, where Moscow's troops and separatist forces currently control about 60 per cent of the territory.Russia is calling up 300,000 reservists to fight in the war and warned it could resort to nuclear weapons after this month’s counter-offensive by Ukraine dealt Moscow’s forces heavy battlefield setbacks.