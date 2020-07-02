Russia votes to keep Putin as president till 2036, critics question turnout

Russian voters approved changes to the constitution that will allow President to hold power until 2036, but the weeklong plebiscite that concluded Wednesday was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

With most of the nation's polls closed and 20 per cent of precincts counted, 72 per cent voted for the constitutional amendments, according to election officials.

For the first time in Russia, polls were kept open for a week to bolster turnout without increasing crowds casting ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic a provision that critics denounced as an extra tool to manipulate the outcome.





A massive propaganda campaign and the opposition's failure to mount a coordinated challenge helped Putin get the result he wanted, but the plebiscite could end up eroding his position because of the unconventional methods used to boost participation and the dubious legal basis for the balloting.

By the time polls closed in Moscow and most other parts of Western Russia, the overall turnout was at 65 per cent, according to election officials. In some regions, almost 90 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots.



Russian President speaks during a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. | Photo: AP/PTI

On Russia's easternmost Chukchi Peninsula, nine hours ahead of Moscow, officials quickly announced full preliminary results showing 80 per cent of voters supported the amendments, and in other parts of the Far East, they said over 70 per cent of voters backed the changes.

critics and independent election observers questioned the turnout figures.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 Constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect Russia's culture.

The amendments also include a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the president of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President to run again after his current term ends in 2024, Sputnik reported.