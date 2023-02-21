JUST IN
Putin walks out of nuclear pact, says US and Ukraine were ready to attack
Putin vs Biden: What is New START treaty? Here's all you need to know
UN Council approves watered-down statement opposing Israel settlements
One year on: Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine in show of support
Russian Prez Putin may meet top Chinese party official on Moscow trip
Turkey rejects links between Sweden, Finland's entry to Nato, F-16 deal
'People's court' tries Putin for 'crime of aggression' in Ukraine war
UK PM Rishi Sunak set for his biggest political test yet with Brexit deal
Former US president Jimmy Carter to get hospice care at home: Report
Already defaulted, we're a bankrupt nation: Pakistan defence minister
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Politics
Oil prices falls more than 1% as growth fears offset China demand hopes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Putin walks out of nuclear pact, says US and Ukraine were ready to attack

'West intends to transform a local conflict into a phase of global confrontation

Topics
Vladimir Putin | Nuclear treaty | US

Agencies  |  Moscow 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a warning to the West over Ukraine by suspending a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, announcing that new strategic systems had been put on combat duty, and threatening to resume nuclear tests.

It came ahead of an address later by President Biden who is in Poland to meet President Andrzej Duda.

Putin said Russia would achieve its aims and accused the West of trying to destroy it.

“The elites of the West do not hide their purpose. But they also cannot fail to realise that it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield,” he said.

Alleging that the US was turning the war into a global conflict, Putin said Russia was suspending participation in the New START treaty, its last major arms control treaty with Washington. The pact, signed in 2010 caps the number of long-range nuclear warheads the two sides can deploy and limits the use of missiles that can carry atomic weapons. Putin also said that Russia should stand ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the US does, a move that would end a global ban on such tests in place since the Cold War era.

In his state-of-the-nation address, Putin tried to justify Russia’s invasion by claiming it had been attempting to allow citizens in the contested Donbas region to speak their “own language” and had been seeking a peaceful solution.

He cited the expansion of Nato and new European anti-rocket defence systems as provoking Russia, and said the objective of the West was “infinite power.”

Putin cast his country — and Ukraine — as victims of Western double-dealing and said it was Russia, not Ukraine, fighting for its very existence.

He vowed to press on with his faltering invasion of Ukraine until Russia’s goals are achieved and threatened a backlash if the US and its allies supply the government in Kyiv with long-range missiles.

Putin took a swipe at Russia’s business elite urging those “begging” for money in the West to invest at home instead and telling them that ordinary Russians had no sympathy for their lost yachts and palaces.

Expanding ties with Asian countries

Russia is developing the ambitious North-South Transport Corridor, which will open up new routes for business cooperation with India, Iran and Pakistan, as well as West Asian countries. It will expand promising international economic connections, as well as build new supply corridors.

Xi plans to visit Russia

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is preparing to visit Moscow for a summit with Russia’s president in the coming months, according to people familiar with the plan, WSJ reported. The meetwill be part of a push for multi-party peace talks and allow China to reiterate its calls that nuclear weapons not be used.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vladimir Putin

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 22:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.