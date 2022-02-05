Putin, Xi put on a united front amid rising Ukraine tensions

China and proclaimed a deep strategic partnership on Friday to balance what they portrayed as the malign global influence of the United States as China's President hosted Russia's Vladimir Putin on the opening day of the Beijing

In a joint statement, the two countries affirmed that their new relationship was superior to any political or military alliance of the Cold War era.

“Friendship between the two States has no limits, there are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation," they declared, announcing plans to collaborate in a host of areas including space, climate change, artificial intelligence and control of the Internet.





also agreed a 30-year contract to supply gas to China via a new pipeline and will settle the new gas sales in euros, bolstering an energy alliance with Beijing amid Moscow's strained ties with the West over and other issues.

The rouble firmed around 1 per cent on Friday and energy stocks jumped after Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the deal. The rouble was 1 per cent higher at 76.68 against the dollar at 1111 GMT, moving further away from a near 15-month low of 80.4125 hit last week. It firmed 0.6 per cent to 86.75 versus the euro.

voiced its support for China’s stance that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposition to any form of independence for the island. Moscow and Beijing also voiced their opposition to the AUKUS alliance between Australia, Britain and the United States, saying it increased the danger of an arms race in the region. In a joint statement, both nations asked for to halt its expansion.

