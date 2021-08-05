Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s over degradation of fuselage

says it has grounded 13 A350s over degradation of the plane's fuselage.

made the announcement on Thursday, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker.

It says the aircraft will be removed from service until such time as the root cause can be established and a satisfactory solution made available to permanently correct the underlying condition.

did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar Airways, based in the energy-rich Arabian Peninsula nation of the same name, is a major East-West long-haul carrier. It is one of the biggest buyers of the twin-aisle aircraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)