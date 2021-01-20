Qatar govt says it's time Gulf Arab nations start talks with Iran

JUST IN
Qatar has urged Gulf Arab nations to enter a dialog with Iran, saying the time was right for Doha to broker negotiations now the neighbors have begun to patch up their own differences.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who’s long called for a summit between leaders of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council and the Islamic Republic, said his government was “hopeful that this would happen and still believe this should happen.”

Qatar has suspended a trade dispute with the United Arab Emirates at the WTO, a document showed.

First Published: Wed, January 20 2021. 02:02 IST

