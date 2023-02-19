Quake death toll in Turkey over 40,000; search & rescue efforts to end soon

-
ALSO READ
Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquakes reaches 9,400; deadliest in 10 yrs
Frantic search in Turkey, Syria after massive quakes kill over 5,000
Aerial view from NASA satellites helping Turkey, Syria earthquake response
After devasting earthquake, UN humanitarian chief to visit Turkey, Syria
Massive earthquake kills over 2,400 in Turkey, Syria; rescue ops underway
-
The death toll from two major earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey on February 6 has risen to 40,642, the country's disaster agency said.
Search and rescue efforts will be largely completed as of Sunday evening, Xinhua news agency quoted Yunus Sezer, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), as saying.
The emergency work was concentrated in southern Hatay province, which was hit hardest in last week's quakes, he said, adding that the disaster agency had nearly 13,000 personnel working in the area.
A total of 430,000 people were evacuated from the earthquake area, Sezer said.
A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT), followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country's southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time (1024 GMT) in the Kahramanmaras Province.
--IANS
int/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 07:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU