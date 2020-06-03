Racism must be rejected by all, invest in social cohesion: UN chief

UN Secretary General urged world leaders to invest in social cohesion, expressing sadness over the riots in the US after the death of an African-American man in Minneapolis. "I am heartbroken to see violence on the streets in our host country and our host city of New York," Guterres said in a tweet on Tuesday. Protests in New York and the US intensified as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets demanding an end to police brutality after 46-year old George Floyd was killed last week when a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he lay handcuffed and pinned to the ground. I am heartbroken to see violence on the streets in our host country and our host city of New York. Grievances must be heard, but should be expressed peacefully - and authorities must show restraint in responding to demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/1i3w7OtCEq — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 2, 2020 Authorities had to impose curfew in New York City as incidents of looting increased across the city with groups of people vandalising and breaking into retail stores in Manhattan and stealing merchandise worth thousands of dollars. Guterres also asked for protection of people on the move in face of Covid-19. ALSO READ: UN chief Guterres asks US protestors to voice grievances in peaceful manner In a video message for the launch of a policy brief on the impact of on people on the move, Guterres asked countries to develop a new mindset on human mobility, Xinhua news agency reported. "The Covid-19 crisis is an opportunity to re-imagine human mobility. Four core understandings must guide the way," he said. First, exclusion is costly and inclusion pays.

An inclusive public health and socio-economic response will help suppress the virus, restart the economies and advance the Sustainable Development Goals, said Guterres.