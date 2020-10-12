Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit eyes $1-billion valuation in fundraising

-
-
Richard Branson’s satellite-launch business Virgin Orbit is looking to raise up to $200 million in a funding round that could value it at around $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Branson’s space ventures compete with those of fellow billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the commercially led space exploration industry.
Virgin Orbit said in August it had hired LionTree Advisors and Perella Weinberg Partners to look at potential financial transactions. Those banks are helping it raise between $150 million to $200 million by as early as the end of the year for capital expenditure and to fund satellite launches, the Journal said.
Virgin Orbit did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
