Rio Tinto sees soft 2022 iron ore shipments on labour, project issues

-
ALSO READ
Rio Tinto CEO meets Mongolian PM to revive soured ties over copper mine
Rio Tinto pays $9.1-bn dividend as profit hits record on iron ore demand
Indian PC Shipments at 4.5 mn in Q3CY21 in biggest ever single qtr dispatch
NMDC iron ore production grows 44% to 15 MT in April-August
Asia markets, yuan fight to stabilise as Evergrande looms large
-
Rio Tinto forecast slightly weaker-than-expected 2022 iron ore shipments on Tuesday, citing tight labour market conditions and production delays from the new greenfields mine at Gudai-Darri project.
The world's biggest iron ore producer said it expects to ship between 320 million and 335 million tonnes (Mt) in 2022 from the Pilbara region in Western Australia, a forecast with a mid-point below RBC estimate of 332 Mt and UBS' estimate of between 330 Mt and 340 Mt. Rio shipped 321.6 Mt of the steel-making commodity last year, down 3% from 2020.
Shares of the global miner fell as much as 1.9% to A$107.91, but reversed course to trade marginally higher, as at 0117 GMT. The delay in production from the new greenfields mine as well as labour shortages in Western Australia due to prolonged pandemic-led interstate border closures also resulted in lower iron ore shipments from the Pilbara region.
"Rio Tinto's operations continue to meander and mine capacity issues in iron ore are likely to weigh again in 2022, albeit on an already reduced forecast production profile," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.
"Although iron ore prices have provided the shares some solace in recent weeks, we continue to see a challenging outlook for iron ore over the course of 2022."
Even as Rio said it was "encouraged" by growth prospects in 2022, it cautioned that potential disruption from surging COVID-19 cases and any geopolitical tensions could take a toll.
"Guidance assumes development of the pandemic does not lead to government-imposed restrictions and widespread protracted cases ... which could result in a significant number of our production critical workforce and contractor base being unable to work," the miner said in a statement.
"This risk is exacerbated globally by tight labour markets and supply chain delays."
China's debt-ridden property sector also poses some risk as easing construction activity weighed on demand for raw materials, including iron ore, prices of which nearly halved from a peak hit in May of last year.
Meanwhile, even as the global miner builds its battery materials business with the recent acquisition of the Rincon lithium project in Argentina, it was planning to pause similar work in western Serbia amid protests by green groups across the country.
The iron ore producer shipped 84.1 Mt of the commodity in the three months ended Dec. 31, roughly in line with UBS forecast of 84 Mt and topped RBC estimate of 82.6 Mt.
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio, Bill Berkrot and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU