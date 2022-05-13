Russia advises against travel to UK because of 'unfriendly' visa stance

-
ALSO READ
Australia imposes sanctions on 11 Russian banks, govt bodies: Ministry
Top headlines: Telecom firms seek cheap 5G, Putin daughters face sanctions
In raft of new sanctions, UK can now detain Russian aircraft: Foreign Secy
CAATSA sanctions on India would be 'extraordinarily rash': Senator Cruz
Australia announces fresh Russia sanctions, imposes travel ban on Putin
-
Russia said on Friday it was recommending that its citizens not travel to Britain, complaining that authorities there were making it "virtually impossible" for Russians to obtain visas.
The Russian Foreign Ministry alleged Russian applications were being delayed because Britain was giving higher priority to Ukrainian refugees. It said Russians were also unable to pay on the British website via Mastercard and Visa, which have both suspended their operations in Russia.
"Taking into account the extremely unfriendly course of the UK towards our country, in order to avoid financial losses and other possible problems, we recommend that Russian citizens refrain, if possible, from travelling to the UK and trying to obtain British visas," it said.
"Until the situation normalises, we will act in the same way with respect to the British."
The British actions were "a politically motivated infringement of the rights of Russian citizens," the ministry said.
A spokesperson for the British interior ministry, the Home Office, said: "There are currently no restrictions or limitations for Russian nationals to work in the UK on long-term work visas."
"We are prioritising Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine applications in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by (Russian President Vladimir) Putinâ€™s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, so applications for study, work and family visas have taken longer to process."
Tensions between Moscow and London have ratcheted up in recent weeks, with Britain announcing fresh sanctions on Putin's financial network on Friday over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he did not see how there could be a normalisation of relations with Putin following the invasion.
(Reporting by Reuters Additional reporting by William James Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Matthew Lewis)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU