Russia asks Sakhalin-2 gas buyers to pay via Moscow-based bank: Report

-
ALSO READ
Russian President Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West
What is NATO military alliance?
TMS Ep124: Economic challenges, exit Russia, markets, NATO
War response to unacceptable threat, fight inevitable: Vladimir Putin
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
-
Russia’s Sakhalin Energy Investment Co has asked its liquefied natural gas (LNG) customers to pay for supplies via a Moscow unit of a European bank, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
A second source said the energy company was in discussions to switch payment currencies away from US dollars for supply contracts. The changes follow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s June 30 decree to create a new firm to take over all the rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy.
Using other currencies and a bank within Moscow could help insulate Russia from sanctions aimed at freezing it out of financial markets. reuters
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU