Russia asks Sakhalin-2 gas buyers to pay via Moscow-based bank: Report

Russia’s Sakhalin Energy Investment Co has asked its liquefied natural gas (LNG) customers to pay for supplies via a Moscow unit of a European bank, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

A second source said the energy company was in discussions to switch payment currencies away from US dollars for supply contracts. The changes follow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s June 30 decree to create a new firm to take over all the rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy.



Using other currencies and a bank within Moscow could help insulate Russia from sanctions aimed at freezing it out of financial markets. reuters

