Russia bounces back to become India's second-largest crude supplier in Sep

Russian oil has become the mainstay of Indian refiners in only six months, a position which took decades for Middle East suppliers and the US to achieve

Topics
Russia | India | Crude Oil

S Dinakar  |  Amritsar 

An upsurge in demand in the past quarter led to the biggest draw on oil products stocks in eight years, the IEA said, while storage levels in OECD countries were at their lowest since early 2015

Russia bounced back to become India's second-largest crude oil supplier in September. Indian refiners returned to the market after completing maintenance of their facilities and diversified purchases of Russian grades, according to data from three European commodity analytics firms.

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 10:49 IST

