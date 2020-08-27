Russia coronavirus update: 12 fatalities reported in Moscow, toll at 4,776

A total of 12 COVID-19 related fatalities were recorded in Russia's capital in the last 24 hours, Sputnik reported citing the city's response center.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the city has gone up to 4,776.

In the previous day, 11 people infected with the died in

The total number of cases recorded in has surpassed 970,000 while the countrywide death toll stands over 16,600. At the same time, over 786,000 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, reported Sputnik.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally stand at 24,032,128 while the death toll stands at 822,480.

