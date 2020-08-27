JUST IN
Russia coronavirus update: 12 fatalities reported in Moscow, toll at 4,776

A total of 12 COVID-19 related fatalities were recorded in Russia's capital Moscow in the last 24 hours, Sputnik reported citing the city's coronavirus response center

ANI  |  Europe 

Municipal tankers spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus, on a street in Moscow, Russia. Photo: PTI
A total of 12 COVID-19 related fatalities were recorded in Russia's capital Moscow in the last 24 hours, Sputnik reported citing the city's coronavirus response center.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the city has gone up to 4,776.

In the previous day, 11 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Russia has surpassed 970,000 while the countrywide death toll stands over 16,600. At the same time, over 786,000 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, reported Sputnik.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally stand at 24,032,128 while the death toll stands at 822,480.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 07:41 IST

