Russia coronavirus update: New record high of daily Covid-19 cases reported

Russia registered 25,173 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, a new all-time high, as the pandemic worsened in the cold season, the country's Covid-19 response centre said on Monday.
The national tally of cases has grown to 21,14,502, including 36,540 deaths and 16,11,445 recoveries, the centre said in a statement.
Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 6,866 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 5,60,579, the Xinhua news agency reported.
So far, more than 72.9 million tests have been conducted in the country.
--IANS
rs/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
