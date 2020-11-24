JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Donald Trump tells officials to begin transition for next administration
Business Standard

Russia coronavirus update: New record high of daily Covid-19 cases reported

Russia registered 25,173 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, a new all-time high, as the pandemic worsened in the cold season, the country's Covid-19 response centre said on Monday

Topics
Coronavirus | Russia

IANS  |  Moscow 

Coronavirus, vaccine, covid, drugs, clinical trials

Russia registered 25,173 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, a new all-time high, as the pandemic worsened in the cold season, the country's Covid-19 response centre said on Monday.

The national tally of cases has grown to 21,14,502, including 36,540 deaths and 16,11,445 recoveries, the centre said in a statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 6,866 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 5,60,579, the Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, more than 72.9 million tests have been conducted in the country.

--IANS

rs/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 24 2020. 06:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.