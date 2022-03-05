Russia declares ceasefire in 2 Ukrainian cities to let civilians evacuate

has declared a ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Sputnik news agency reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry. "Today, on March 5, starting at 10 a.m. Moscow time [07:00 GMT], is declaring a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors are opening for civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," said the ministry on Saturday. The ministry added that the corridors and the evacuation routes have been agreed upon with Earlier, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko had informed that Russian forces have blockaded Ukraine's port city of Mariupol. Notably, Mariupol is of strategic importance to Russian forces, as by taking the city, they can secure a land corridor that would link Crimea with southern Russian forces launched military operations in on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis raging for over a week now, plans to hold the third round of talks with Russian officials to try to end the fighting triggered by Moscow's invasion this weekend, said one of Kyiv's negotiators.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor