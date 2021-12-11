Russia has no plans to attack Ukraine, clarifies Kremlin

-
ALSO READ
Biden unlikely to receive offer from Putin to join Normandy Four: Kremlin
Ukraine, NATO to be discussed during virtual meeting of Putin, Biden
US ready to support Ukraine, help Kiev with defense, Pentagon chief says
Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden to hold virtual meeting on Tuesday
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
-
Russia is not planning an attack on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Greek TV channel ANT1 in an exclusive interview.
"No, the problem is very simple. Russia is moving its forces within its territory and we can move our forces in any direction we want and closer to the areas that could pose a threat [and currently] we see US warplanes landing in Ukraine and US military equipment approaching our borders," Peskov said, when asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to carry out an attack on Ukraine.
The Kremlin spokesperson also criticized Turkey for selling its drones, which are used by Kiev in Donbas, to Ukraine.
"We have criticized Turkey for this, because we believe it is a problem that pushes Kiev and the Ukrainian government to choose a violent solution to solve their internal issues in the southeast. If Ukraine starts attacking its own people again, it will be another disaster for Europe," Peskov noted.
Peskov was also asked whether the United States and Russia could ever become allies, however, the spokesman noted that considering the current situation "it would be hard to imagine such a thing."
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a secured telephone call with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on Tuesday, discussing the alleged gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders. Bilateral relations between Russia and the US as well as Ukraine have deteriorated amid media reports that Russia has built up around 100,000 troops nears its border with Ukraine and accusations of planning an attack.
Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of aggressive actions coming from the West and Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU