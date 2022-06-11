Russia holds drills in Baltic Sea as NATO exercises in same region

-
ALSO READ
NATO holds Baltic Sea naval exercise with Finland, Sweden, 14 other nations
Neutral Finland, Sweden warm to idea of NATO membership
NATO approves deployment of four new battle groups in eastern parts
What is NATO military alliance?
TMS Ep124: Economic challenges, exit Russia, markets, NATO
-
Russian warships are conducting drills in the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is holding exercises in the same region.
About 60 surface warships, boats and supply vessels, about 45 aircraft and helicopters, and some 10,000 soldiers are involved in the massive exercises, the ministry said in a statement.
The sailors will practice searching ships of the mock enemy and carry out measures for anti-air, anti-ship and anti-submarine defence.
The land forces have been deployed to designated areas in Russia's Kaliningrad region and will use live fire to attack targets of the mock enemy. The drills will continue until June 19.
Russia is flexing its muscles as 14 NATO allies along with two NATO partner nations -- Finland and Sweden -- are currently participating in the Baltic Operations exercises from June 5 to 17 involving over 45 ships, more than 75 aircraft and 7,500 personnel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU