Russia may invade Ukraine in early '22; United States raises alarm

President Joe Biden (left) pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia's Vladimir Putin to take military action in as US intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022.

The intelligence finding estimates that the Russians are planning to deploy an estimated 175,000 troops and almost half of them are already deployed along various points near Ukraine’s border, according to a US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

It comes as has picked up its demands on Biden to guarantee that will not be allowed to join the NATO alliance. The official added that the plans call for the movement of 100 battalion tactical groups along with armour, artillery and equipment.

Intelligence officials also have seen an uptick in Russian propaganda efforts through the use of proxies and media outlets to denigrate and NATO ahead of a potential invasion, the official said.