Russia may lose access to financial mkts if invasion occurs: EU chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen disclosed some details of the sanctions Moscow would face if it invaded Ukraine, saying would be cut off from financial markets and denied access to major export goods.

Western leaders have until now refused to be drawn on the details of the responses they have agreed on if invaded, only ruling out a military response and promising economic sanctions that would be unprecedented in scale.

" would in principle be cut off from the financial markets," Von der Leyen told ARD public television late on Sunday evening. Sanctions would be imposed on "all goods we make that Russia urgently needs to modernise and diversify its economy, where we are globally dominant and they have no replacement," she said.

She said sanctions would not be imposed until after any invasion, rejecting calls on Saturday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for immediate sanctions.

"The move to sanctions is so enormous and consequential that we know we must always give Russia a chance to return to diplomacy and the negotiating table," she said. "This window is still open."

