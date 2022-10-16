JUST IN
Buckle up, and keep going, says IMF chief as outlook for world economy dims
Blaze, shots heard from Iran's prison as nationwide protests enter 5th week
Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded near Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said that two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before getting killed.

AP  |  Moscow 

Soldiers fire a Javelin anti-tank missile. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. It said that the two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire.

The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 08:29 IST

