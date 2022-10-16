Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded near Ukraine

-
-
The Russian Defense Ministry said that two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before getting killed.
The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. It said that the two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire.
The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.
First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 08:29 IST
