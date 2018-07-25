JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Xi's dilemma: Debt cuts at home or sweeter terms to belt and road partners?
Business Standard

Russia planning to meddle in mid-term polls to help Democrats: Donald Trump

Trump claimed that the Russian meddling would be in favour of the Democrats as he was tough on Moscow

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Donald Trump
File photo of US President Donald Trump. Photo: PTI

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Russia is planning to meddle in the mid-term congressional elections in November to help Democrats win the polls as he has been "tough" on Russia. 

"I'm very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election," Trump tweeted.

He claimed that as he was tough on Russia, the meddling would be in favour of the Democrats.  

"Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don't want Trump!" Trump said. 
 

 

 
First Published: Wed, July 25 2018. 08:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements