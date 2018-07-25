Russia planning to meddle in mid-term polls to help Democrats: Donald Trump

President on Tuesday claimed that Russia is planning to meddle in the mid-term congressional elections in November to help win the polls as he has been "tough" on Russia.

"I'm very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election," Trump tweeted.

He claimed that as he was tough on Russia, the meddling would be in favour of the

"Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the They definitely don't want Trump!" Trump said.

