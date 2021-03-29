Russia registers one-shot Sputnik Light for use against Covid: Report

-
Russia's health ministry has registered the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.
Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials for the slimmed-down vaccine, which it has cast as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make the vaccine go further.
Moscow has said that its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia.
Earlier on Monday, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund and China's Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech have agreed to produce over 60 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in China, RDIF said on Monday.
RDIF, which is marketing Sputnik V globally, said that commercial production was due to start in May.
