Russia's Alexey Navalny says would-be killer confessed to poison plot

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who is recovering from a near-fatal poisoning that he blames on President Putin, said he tricked one of his would-be assassins into confessing to the attempt on his life.

Navalny, posing as an adviser to Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, recorded a conversation with what he said was one of the Federal Security Service agents he has accused of organizing the poisoning.

The conversation posted on YouTube is the latest twist after a report by the investigative website Bellingcat last week alleged that a clandestine FSB unit specializing in poisons had followed Navalny since January 2017.