Business Standard

Russia to formally annex four more areas of Ukraine: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony in the Kremlin at which the regions will be officially folded into Russia

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict

AP | PTI  |  Moscow 

Photo: Bloomberg
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Bloomberg)

The Kremlin says that the four regions of Ukraine that held referendums on joining Russia will be incorporated into the country on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony in the Kremlin at which they will be officially folded into Russia.

Peskov told reporters Thursday that the heads of the four regions where the five-day voting wrapped up Tuesday will sign treaties to join Russia during Friday's ceremony at the Kremlin's St. George's Hall. Ukraine and the West have denounced the votes as a sham.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 15:47 IST

