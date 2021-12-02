Russia warns some US diplomats will have to leave by January 31

-
ALSO READ
Parts of Alaska under tsunami warning after 8.2-magnitude quake
India pulls out diplomats from Kandahar as Taliban captures new areas
US probes rash of health incidents among American diplomats in Vienna
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
More rain in store for Odisha and Bengal, landslide warning issued
-
Russia warned Wednesday that a number of US diplomats will have to leave Russia before the end of next month, the latest salvo in a diplomatic tug-of-war between Moscow and Washington.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said those US Embassy personnel who would have spent more than three years in Russia would have to leave Russia by Jan 31.
She said the Russian demand mirrors US actions that would make 55 Russian diplomats to leave.
“We see the American demand as an expulsion and will respond in kind,” Zakharova said. As part of trading diplomatic blows, Russia banned the US Embassy from hiring local residents.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU