Russia warns US, NATO of consequences over weapons supply to Ukraine

Days after the Joe Biden administration announced an additional USD 800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, warns the United States of "unpredictable consequences" if the country continues to transfer weapons to Ukraine.

Washington Post reviewed a diplomatic note that sent the US this week and said that the note warned that US and shipments of the "most sensitive" weapons systems to Ukraine could bring "unpredictable consequences," reported Aljazeera.

"We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and security," said the note.

The shipments were "adding fuel" to the conflict, the note also said, according to the newspaper.

Notably, the US military aid package included artillery systems, artillery rounds, armoured personnel carriers and helicopters - and brought the total tally of US aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began to more than USD 2.4 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)