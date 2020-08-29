Russian fighter Su-27 scrambled to intercept three NATO spy planes

Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to intercept three targets over Baltic Sea, which turned out to be reconnaissance aircraft from the United States, Sweden and Denmark, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Friday.

According to the center, airspace control detected three air targets approaching the Russian border over the neutral waters of Baltic Sea.

"To identify air targets and prevent violation of the Russian state border, Su-27 fighter was from the air defense duty of the Baltic Fleet was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the US Air Force, Gulfstream of the Swedish Air Force and Challenger of the Danish Air Force," the statement says.

After the foreign aircraft turned away from the Russian border, the Su-27 returned safely to the airfield. The entire flight took place strictly in accordance with rules for the use of airspace. No violation of the state border by aircraft was allowed.

