Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees

Russia struck Ukraine with cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, and launched hypersonic missiles from Crimean airspace, the Russian defence ministry said.

The city council in Mariupol said Russian forces bombed an art school on Saturday where about 400 residents had taken shelter. There was no immediate word of casualties, and Reuters could not independently verify the claim. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas.

Turkey's foreign minister said Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on "critical" issues and he was hopeful for a ceasefire if the two sides did not backtrack from progress achieved so far.

A top Ukrainian aide said Russia has turned to “more destructive artillery,” hours after Russia said it used hypersonic “Kinzhal” missiles for a second time to hit Ukrainian targets.

Ukraine expects to get its next batch of U.S. weaponry, including Javelins and Stingers, in the coming days. Evacuations continue even as heavy fighting continues, particularly in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, and Russian forces blocked several trucks carrying humanitarian aid.

President Voldymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday renewed his offer to negotiate with Russia’s .

“1 per cent chance of success” of a negotiated settlement must be seized. “I am ready for negotiations with him,” Zelenskyy told CNN correspondent Fareed Zakaria in an interview broadcast Sunday. “We have to use any format, any chance, in order to have the possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail that would mean that this is a Third World War,” he added.

“If we were a NATO member, a war wouldn't have started. I'd like to receive security guarantees for my country, for my people,” Zelenskyy added.

Citing martial law, Zelenskyy signs decree to combine national TV channels into one platform

Zelenskyy has signed a decree that combines all national TV channels into one platform, citing the importance of a "unified information policy" under martial law, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Ukrainian privately owned media channels have hitherto continued to operate since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The decree announcement, made on the presidential website, did not specify how quickly the new measure would come into force.

Australia, world’s top alumina supplier, bans exports to Russia

Australia announced a ban on alumina shipments to Russia, a move that will put further pressure on aluminum giant United Co. Rusal Australia accounts for nearly 20 per cent of Russia’s supply of alumina, the key ingredient for producing aluminum.

Aluminum hasn’t been targeted by sanctions, but Rusal, which needs bauxite and alumina to feed its plants, is facing disruption to its supply chains as more companies pull back from doing business with Russia.

Humanitarian corridors agreed from Mariupol, Kyiv outskirts

Seven humanitarian corridors, including from Mariupol to the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia, were agreed for Sunday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. Residents of Mariupol, under attack from Russian forces for weeks, can use the corridor to travel to the port city of Berdyansk, from where they can move to Zaporizhzhia, she said.