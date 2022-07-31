Russian Forces to get Zircon hypersonic missiles in coming months: Putin

-
ALSO READ
Russia successfully test-fires its latest hypersonic Zircon missile
What are hypersonic weapons?
TMS Ep134: Zomato delivery, IT majors, markets, hypersonic weapons
China, India and Russia have advantages on hypersonic, says US Senator
Russia to deploy Sarmat missiles by autumn in 'historic' nuclear upgrade
-
The Russian Armed Forces will obtain Zircon hypersonic missile systems in the coming months, the country's President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
"The capabilities of the Navy ... are constantly improving. Suffice it to mention the latest Zircon hypersonic missile systems, which are unstoppable and have no analogues in the world. Dear comrades, their delivery to the Russian Armed Forces will begin in the coming months," Putin said during the Navy Day parade.
The frigate Admiral Gorshkov will be the first to take up combat duty with this weapon on board, he added.
"The duty area of the ship equipped with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles will be determined based on the interests of ensuring Russia's security," he said.
Putin said earlier that a Zircon missile could have a speed of Mach 9 (over 11,000 kph) and a flight range of more than 1,000 km.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU