Russian ministry website appears hacked; users data protected: Report

-
ALSO READ
641 govt websites, social media accounts hacked in last five years: Centre
Samsung reportedly hacked by foreign entity, confidential data leaked
BJP president J P Nadda's Twitter account briefly hacked, restored now
I&B Ministry's Twitter account hacked briefly, gets restored
NDRF's Twitter account hacked briefly; restored later, says report
-
The website of Russia's Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities appeared to have been hacked, with an internet search for the site leading to a "Glory to Ukraine" sign in Ukrainian.
Russia's state news agency RIA late on Sunday quoted a ministry representative as saying that the site was down but users' personal data were protected.
RIA said that other media had reported that hackers were demanding a ransom to prevent the public disclosure of users' data. Reuters was not able to ascertain which media outlets were being cited by the RIA.
Many Russian state-owned companies and news organisations have suffered sporadic hacking attempts since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Hacking attacks in early May kept video-hosting site RuTube offline for three days and altered satellite television menus in Moscow on Victory Day, when Russia celebrated the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.
Separately, Ukraine's UNIAN news agency reported on Sunday that the broadcast of the Ukraine-Wales soccer match by OLL.TV online was temporarily hacked. Reuters was not able to verify that report.
Moscow says it is carrying out a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists.
Ukraine and Western countries dismiss Russia's claims as a pretext to invade.
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU