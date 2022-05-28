Russian President Putin ties grain exports to demand that sanctions go

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s willing to facilitate grain and fertilizer exports as global concern mounts about food shortages and rising prices – but only if sanctions on his country are lifted.
Putin didn’t specify if he was referring to Russian exports or those from Ukraine that have been stopped by Moscow’s blockage of ports since its invasion began in late February.
The US and its allies would be highly unlikely to agree to remove the extensive sanctions placed on Russia for its actions in Ukraine in response to the Russian leader’s move to link it to the growing food crisis.
Putin’s comments were made in a phone call Thursday with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, according to a Kremlin statement.
The Russian president told Draghi that disruptions to food supplies were exacerbated by the sanctions imposed by the US and its allies, and that Moscow is “willing to make a significant contribution to overcoming the food crisis through the exports of grain and fertilizers on the condition that the West’s politically-motivated restrictions are lifted.” A White House spokesperson said Russia’s actions were increasing world hunger.
