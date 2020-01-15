JUST IN
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submits resignation to Putin: Report

AP | PTI  |  Moscow 

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, left, and President Vladimir Putin

The Tass news agency reports that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Russian news agencies said Putin thanked Medvedev for his work. They said that Putin will name Medvedev as deputy of the presidential Security Council.

Putin asked Medvedev's Cabinet to keep working until the new Cabinet is formed.

